Minnesota recalled Zikarsky from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.

Zikarsky is rejoining the Timberwolves after posting 11 points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 19 minutes in Monday's 132-104 G League win over the Westchester Knicks. Zikarsky has yet to appear in an NBA game this season and will likely not play Tuesday, but he will continue to split time between the two clubs throughout the season.