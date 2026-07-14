Timberwolves' Rocco Zikarsky: Scores 18 points in SL loss

Zikarsky recorded 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and six rebounds in 24 minutes during Monday's 111-84 Summer League loss to the Trail Blazers.

After scoring just six points on 3-of-11 shooting in Saturday's loss to Denver, Zikarsky delivered an efficient performance Monday and finished as Minnesota's second-leading scorer while knocking down two triples. The 7-foot-3 center also finished second on the Timberwolves in rebounds. The two-way player appeared in only five regular-season games with the parent club last season, though he could see increased run in the NBA this season with Naz Reid no longer on the team.