Hollis-Jefferson posted 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 15 minutes off the bench during Monday's 123-104 preseason loss against the Grizzlies.

Hollis-Jefferson only needed 15 minutes to finish the game as Minnesota's second-highest scorer thanks to a strong offensive showing, as he didn't miss any of his six attempts from the field and converted five of his six shots from the charity stripe. He's not likely to be a double-digit scorer off the bench on a regular basis, but Hollis-Jefferson should carve a steady role within Minnesota's second unit.