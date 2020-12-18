Hollis-Jefferson scored three points with one rebound in 12 minutes in Wednesday's preseason win at Dallas.
Hollis-Jefferson will likely be a distant third for minutes at power forward behind Jake Layman and Juancho Hernangomez. However, the position will be in flux early in the season.
