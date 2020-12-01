Hollis-Jefferson has reached an agreement with the Timberwolves, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
After spending his first four seasons in Toronto, Hollis-Jefferson spent last year with the Nets. He was ultimately never able to carve out a significant role and ended up averaging a career-low 18.7 minutes per game. He will now look for a fresh start in Minnesota providing depth in the frontcourt.
