Gobert provided 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 loss to the Clippers.

Gobert was the lone bright spot in a mediocre showing from the Timberwolves. Ball distribution was definitely a problem without D'Angelo Russell (knee) in the lineup, and Austin Rivers didn't do much in relief. Still, Gobert achieved his usual high rebound count in the paint.