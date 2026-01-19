Gobert (hip) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against Utah.

After missing Saturday's loss to the Spurs with a bruised hip, Gobert is all set to rejoin the lineup Tuesday. The veteran big man has averaged 9.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.6 minutes per tilt over his last 11 games, shooting 66.2 percent from the field during that period.