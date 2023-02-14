Gobert (groin) is starting Monday's contest against the Mavericks.
Despite dealing with a lingering groin injury, Gobert will make his second straight appearance for the Timberwolves. The veteran center is averaging 12.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks across 29.9 minutes per game over his past nine appearances.
