Gobert is now listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Charlotte due to left hip soreness, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gobert is a late addition to the Timberwolves' injury report. If he ultimately has to sit out, Naz Reid would be the prime beneficiary, Karl-Anthony Towns could see more minutes at center and Kyle Anderson could see some extra run providing depth at power forward. Also, Luka Garza would be an option to enter the rotation for depth center minutes. More clarity on Gobert's status should come after he tests things out during pregame warmups.