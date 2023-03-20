Gobert (ankle) is available for Monday's game against New York.

Gobert was questionable for Monday's matchup but will be able to suit up once again despite his lingering ankle issue. He's played at least 30 minutes in four of his last five appearances and has averaged 18.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes per game during that time.