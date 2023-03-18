Gobert (ankle) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors.
Despite a lingering ankle injury, Gobert will appear in a ninth straight game. Over the past eight, he's averaged 16.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.8 minutes.
