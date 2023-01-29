Gobert (groin) will play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gobert has dealt with lingering soreness in his right groin for the past two weeks but has managed to play in three straight contests. Over that span, he has averaged 13.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks across 33.8 minutes.

