Gobert (groin) will play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Gobert has dealt with lingering soreness in his right groin for the past two weeks but has managed to play in three straight contests. Over that span, he has averaged 13.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks across 33.8 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Tabbed as questionable Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Tallies 13 boards, three blocks•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Will play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Turns in another double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Will play Wednesday•