Gobert (ankle) is starting Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Gobert was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup, but he'll be able to take the floor once again despite his ankle injury. He was also cleared to suit up Friday against Orlando despite a questionable tag, and he totaled 22 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 39 minutes.
