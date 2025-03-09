Gobert (back) will start Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Gobert has missed the last 10 games due to a back injury, but he will make his return Sunday. Considering the amount of time Gobert has missed, it wouldn't be surprising if he is on a minutes restriction as he eases back into play.
