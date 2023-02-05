Gobert (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Gobert was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup but will be able to suit up despite his right groin soreness. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 14.3 points and 12.7 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game.
