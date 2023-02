Gobert (groin) will play in Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Gobert has dealt with lingering soreness in his right groin but will give it a go for the Timberwolves' last game before the All-Star break. Gobert has been limited by the injury over his last five appearances, averaging 12.0 points and 8.8 rebounds across 24.4 minutes but was able to log 30 minutes last time out.