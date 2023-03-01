Gobert (illness) is available for Tuesday against the Clippers.
Gobert is back from a one-game absence and is expected to rejoin the starting lineup which would most likely send Naz Reid back to the bench. It will be interesting to see if Reid stays heavily involved after erupting for 30 points and nine rebounds Sunday against the Warriors.
