Gobert said his back is "night and day" better than it was on Sunday ahead of Game 2 against Denver on Wednesday, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Despite being listed as questionable Wednesday with back spasms, it appears that Gobert will be good to go for Game 2. He recorded eight points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes in Game 1 while also being Nikola Jokic's primary defender.