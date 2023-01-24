Gobert (groin) is starting Monday's contest against the Rockets

After missing Minnestoa's previous three outings, Gobert will make his return to the court Monday against the Rockets. Naz Reid will return to his typical bench role with the first-year Timberwolve back in the lineup. Prior to the contest where Gobert sustained his groin injury, the 7-foot-1 center had been averaging 12.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks across his first eight appearances of January.