Gobert is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a sprained rib on his left side.

Gobert has compiled 74 minutes of action across his last two appearances, but he was sidelined for the three contests prior due to rib pain. During those absences, Gobert expressed the importance of being 100 percent healthy to take the court, so his status will need to be monitored in advance of Wednesday's contest. Anthony Edwards (finger) is also considered questionable.