Gobert ended Wednesday's 115-108 victory over the Thunder with 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.
While the Timberwolves allowed the Thunder to climb back into the game in the second half, Gobert helped slam the door shut in his debut with his new team. The big man saw a full workload and finished as the Wolves' leading scorer, while Karl-Anthony Towns finished with just 12 points on the night. While he only notched one block, it was overall an encouraging start to Gobert's tenure in Minnesota.
