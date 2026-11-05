Gobert ended Wednesday's 117-107 victory over the Rockets with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal over 33 minutes.

Gobert blocked a season-high four shots, rewarding fantasy managers who stuck with him. It's been a somewhat underwhelming start to the season for the veteran center on both ends of the floor. Through eight games, he is averaging 7.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks, shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from the line.