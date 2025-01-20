Gobert (ankle) is in the starting lineup Monday against the Grizzlies.

Gobert popped up on the injury report with a questionable tag due to a right ankle sprain, so it will be interesting to see how he holds up against Memphis. He has struggled in January so far, averaging 9.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks over his last 10 games.