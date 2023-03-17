Gobert (ankle) has been cleared for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Gobert has been no stranger to questionable tags in recent weeks, but he'll play in his eighth straight contest Friday night. With Minnesota playing again Saturday against the Raptors, it's possible that a maintenance day could be on the table.
