Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Cleared to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Gobert was a game-time decision for Thursday's game due to a left ankle sprain, but the veteran center has been given the green light to play against Oklahoma City. He has averaged 10.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals over 30.5 minutes per game since Jan. 3.
