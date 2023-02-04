Gobert has been cleared to play against the Magic on Friday despite some right groin soreness.
Minnesota's starting center is back from a one-game absence. Gobert was logging heavy minutes in his previous five games, so it's possible the Timberwolves were just being cautious Wednesday against the Warriors. Naz Reid will shift back to the bench and will see his fantasy value take a significant hit.
