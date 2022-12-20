Gobert (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's matchup with Dallas.
Gobert has missed the previous three games with a left ankle sprain. Naz Reid will likely make a fourth straight start if the 30-year-old big man is unable to play. Gobert's next chance to play will be Friday's contest against the Celtics if he can't go Wednesday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Officially questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Listed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable versus Thunder•