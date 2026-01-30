Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Cruises to double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert amassed 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 win over Oklahoma City.
Robert rolled to his ninth double-double in 13 January appearances. He didn't need many opportunities on the offensive end to reach double figures and managed to power through an ankle sprain that he seemingly picked up during Monday's clash against Golden State. The big man is averaging 10.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks so far this month.
