Gobert generated 27 points (12-15 FG, 3-6 FT), 23 rebounds and two blocks over 39 minutes of Wednesday's Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Lakers.

Gobert averaged just 3.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over 26.0 minutes in the first four games of the series, but he dominated the Lakers in Game 5 to advance the Timberwolves into the second round. The performance marked Gobert's 10th career 20-point, 20-rebound game, and it was his first time hitting the milestone in the playoffs. Minnesota will face the winner of Golden State and Houston in the next round.