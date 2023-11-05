Gobert closed Saturday's 123-95 victory over the Jazz with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 28 minutes.

Gobert had to deal with Walker Kessler, but he outplayed the second-year big man and finished with a double-double despite holding a secondary role in the offensive scheme. Gobert seems to be adjusting better to his role compared to his 2022-23 struggles, and the veteran has four double-doubles across five outings while racking up double-digit boards each time.