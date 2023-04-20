Gobert racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 122-113 loss to the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Gobert had a decent overall showing and made his presence felt on both ends of the court, but he's still playing a few ticks below his expectations. He's struggling against Nikola Jokic, and while asking him to do more offensively would be a stretch, he needs to do better on the defensive end. He's recorded just three blocks while allowing Jokic to shoot 51.6 percent from the field in the first two games of the series.