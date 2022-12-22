Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain.
Gobert returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. If Gobert is unable to play against the Celtics, Naz Reid will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.
