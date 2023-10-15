Gobert supplied four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes in Saturday's 121-112 preseason win over the Knicks

Gobert's lack of involvement offensively strongly resembles his production at times throughout last season. There's a conscious effort to get him more involved through Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards and even the passing of Karl-Anthony Towns, but it remains to be seen if Gobert can exceed his 13.4 points per game averaged in 2022-23.