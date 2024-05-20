Gobert totaled 13 points (3-7 FG, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 98-90 win over the Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Despite scoring just 13 points, Gobert connected on a number of key baskets down the stretch. This included a turnaround jump shot as the shot clock expired, impressing even his own teammates. The win sees the Timberwolves advance to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 20 years. Gobert will once again be a force on the defensive end of the floor, tasked with limiting both Daniel Gafford and Derrick Lively.