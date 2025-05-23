Gobert racked up five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Gobert struggled mightily, continuing what has been a disappointing postseason. Outside of one strong performance against the Lakers, Gobert has been a non-factor for the Timberwolves, typically scoring single digits while adding modest defensive contributions. Over his past 11 games, he has averaged just 8.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Now trailing 2-0 in the series, Minnesota will head home for Games 3 and 4, where it will look to regain some momentum.