Gobert finished Saturday's 123-117 win over Charlotte with 26 points (10-12 FG, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks over 39 minutes.

Gobert was carrying a questionable tag into Saturday's game, but he certainly didn't look limited in the win. Gobert's 26 points mark a new season high, and it was nine points higher than his previous best (17). Anthony Edwards (hip) missed his second straight contest, so Gobert picked up a lot of the slack, finishing 10-of-12 from the field. He has also been dominant on the defensive end lately, averaging 3.3 blocks over his last three contests.