Gobert finished with six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 117-94 loss to Philadelphia.

Gobert was no match for Joel Embiid in the loss, basically played out of the game at times. This performance really highlighted what a struggle it has been for Gobert this season. His lack of lateral movement and overall speed limits where he can play, especially on the defensive end. With centers becoming more versatile with their offensive skillset, it feels as though Gobert is being left behind. With no prospect of expanding his range beyond about three feet, Gobert's long-term value, or lack thereof, is cause for concern.