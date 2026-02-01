Gobert ended Saturday's 131-114 victory over Memphis with nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 31 minutes.

The veteran center came up one free-throw shy of his 23rd double-double of the season. Gobert failed to pull down double-digit boards only twice in January, averaging 10.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 14 games on the month while shooting 68.2 percent from the floor, but just 47.5 percent from the charity stripe.