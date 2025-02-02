Gobert closed with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to Washington.

It was the veteran center's best performance on the glass since he pulled down 18 boards against the Clippers on Jan. 6. Minnesota's frontcourt is getting thinner, as Julius Randle is nursing a groin strain and Naz Reid exited Saturday's contest in the third quarter with a finger issue, so Gobert will be leaned on even more heavily in the short term as the team's anchor in the paint. Over his last eight games, Gobert is averaging 12.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 65.5 percent from the floor.