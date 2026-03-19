Gobert logged 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 147-111 victory over the Jazz.

Gobert took full advantage of the fact that Utah boasts one of the worst frontcourts in the NBA, scoring at least 20 points for the first time in his past 13 games. While there have been a handful of subpar performances this season, on the whole, Gobert has been a success story, averaging 10.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game.