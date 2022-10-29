Gobert recorded 22 points (7-11 FG, 8-12 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 111-102 win over the Lakers.

With Anthony Davis (back) out of the lineup, Gobert had a field day against Damian Jones, who had no answer for Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt. While the Timberwolves entered the season with some debate as to how the Towns-Gobert tandem would work, things seem to be going swimmingly. Towns' floor-stretching shotmaking is as good as ever, and Gobert is thriving inside defensively, doing what he does best.