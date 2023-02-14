Gobert ended Monday's 124-121 victory over Dallas with 21 points (9-9 FG, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes.

Gobert secured his first double-double of February with a strong showing on the offensive end. He didn't miss a shot from the field and collected three of his 14 boards on the offensive glass. This was a reassuring performance for fantasy managers, as Gobert had been held to eight total points and 15 rebounds in his last two contests prior to Monday's clash, though it's worth noting he'd been nursing a groin injury.