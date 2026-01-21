Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Double-double against former club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert had 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 127-122 loss to the Jazz.
Back in the lineup after sitting out the second half of a back-to-back Saturday due to a minor hip issue, Gobert looked good in his former Delta Center stomping ground and produced his 19th double-double of the season. The veteran center has pulled down double-digit boards in 10 straight games, averaging 10.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals over that stretch while shooting 72.1 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Absent from injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't go Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable due to hip injury•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Gets one-game ban for flagrant foul•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Pulls down 17 boards•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Posts second straight double-double•