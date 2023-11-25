Gobert amassed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 36 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to the Kings.

The veteran center is up to 11 double-doubles through 15 games to begin the season, a big improvement on his first season with the Timberwolves when he managed only 35 in 70 contests. Gobert has also recorded multiple blocks in 11 games, and his 2.2 blocks per game is back in the range he lived in with Utah. Minnesota is 11-4 so far, and the decision to run it back with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns and give the duo a chance to develop some chemistry in the frontcourt is paying dividends.