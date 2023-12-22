Gobert racked up 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-111 win over the Lakers.

The veteran center produced his first double-double in six games and 17th of the season, and the early exit of Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) may have played a part in boosting Gobert's numbers. The two big men have found some chemistry this season in the Minnesota frontcourt, but if Towns' injury proves to be serious, Gobert's value should see a significant jump.