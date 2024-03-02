Gobert closed Friday's 124-120 overtime loss to the Kings with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-8 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 42 minutes.

The veteran center racked up his 41st double-double of the season in 58 games, putting him fifth in the NBA in that category behind Domantas Sabonis (55), Nikola Jokic (49), Anthony Davis (47) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (47). Gobert also recorded multiple blocks for the fifth straight game and the ninth time in his last 12, and over that latter stretch, he's averaging 14.8 points, 13.3 boards, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 assists while shooting 66.3 percent from the floor.