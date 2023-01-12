Gobert produced 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 135-118 loss to the Pistons.

It's the fourth straight double-double -- his longest such streak as a member of the Timberwolves -- and 16th of the season for Gobert, as he begins to look a bit more comfortable with his new team. The veteran center is also benefitting from not having to make room for Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), and with Towns still apparently weeks away from his return, Gobert should continue his productive run.