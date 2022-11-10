Gobert notched 25 points (8-11 FG, 9-11 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocks across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 129-117 loss against the Suns.

Gobert missed three straight games after entering the league's health and safety protocols, but he looked impressive in his return en route to posting his fourth double-double of the campaign. He's still adjusting to playing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and his numbers have not been the same as the ones he had during his Utah days, but this was a clear step in the right direction, both in terms of efficiency and his final output.