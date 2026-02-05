Gobert recorded 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 victory over the Raptors.

It was the fourth straight game in which Gobert had pulled down double-digit boards, and the double-double was his 23rd of the season, tying him for eighth in the NBA. The veteran center also remained busy on defense, and over his last 15 games Gobert has averaged 9.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 69.0 percent from the floor.