Gobert closed Thursday's 125-116 win over the Pelicans with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 24 minutes.

Gobert dominated his matchup with the 20-year-old Derik Queen, winning the rebounding battle in both Tuesday and Thursday's wins. Over the past two, Gobert racked up a total of 41 points and 25 rebounds while shooting 14-for-18 from the field.